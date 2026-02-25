Resident Evil Requiem Release Times Confirmed – PS5, Steam & Nintendo Switch 2

Resident Evil Requiem launches on February 27, 2026, and Capcom has officially confirmed the global unlock times. Whether you’re playing on PS5, Steam, or Nintendo Switch 2, here’s exactly when RE9 release times go live in your region.

When Does Resident Evil Requiem Unlock In Each Region?

Screenshot: Capcom

The Resident Evil Requiem release date is Friday, February 27, 2026. However, because of global time zones, some users will technically be able to play the game as early as the 26th. And yes, the New Zealand clock trick still works on Xbox if you want to play it really early.

RE9 is also launching on multiple platforms at the same time, which can make things a bit tricky at a glance. Thankfully, we know what time Resident Evil Requiem releases on PC and Console due to Capcom releasing a detailed launch map.

Resident Evil Requiem PS5 Unlock Time 9 PM PT/ 12 AM ET (Midnight)

Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Unlock Time 9 PM PT/ 12 AM ET (Midnight)

Resident Evil Requiem PC (Steam) Unlock Time 7 PM PT/ 10 PM ET (According to Valve) 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET (According to Capcom)



Screenshot: Capcom

For your convenience, we have also created a table below that shows you what date and time Requiem launches in every region.

Resident Evil Requiem Release Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM February 26 North America (ET) 12:00 AM February 27 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM February 27 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM February 27 Japan (JST) 2:00 PM February 27 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM February 27 Australia (AEDT)* 1:00 PM February 27 New Zealand (NZDT)* 3:00 PM February 27

Resident Evil Requiem Steam Preload and Release Times

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem Steam preload is now live on the Valve platform. If you’ve already pre-ordered RE9, you can now click on the game’s listing page in your library and download it. However, Valve has also seemingly confirmed what time Requiem will go live on Steam.

According to Valve, the Requiem Steam release date will be February 26, 2026, at 7:00 PM PT. Yeah, strangely, it appears Steam’s midnight release will be a little earlier than PS5 according to the game page’s countdown clock. Although it does say “approximately,” so it could still technically be 9 PM PT.

Screenshot: Capcom

Interestingly, the official Resident Evil Requiem Global unlock times map shows PC releasing at 9 PM PT. So Valve could be mistaken here. So it might actually change closer to release.

Can You PreDownload Resident Evil Requiem?

Screenshot: Capcom

Yes, Resident Evil Requiem pre-load is now live on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (via Steam). As mentioned above, players who already pre-ordered RE9 can predownload the game right now on their platform of choice.

RE9 will then unlock in your region at one of the times listed in our table above. If you are planning to play it at midnight, though, it would be wise to download Requiem early so you aren’t having to deal with server traffic.