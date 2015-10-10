A Cat Gets Revenge in This Comic from Keith Pakiz By Keith Pakiz October 10, 2015, 12:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Keith Pakiz’s site, Twitter, and Tumblr. Tagged:cat comics, cat revenge, cats, Comics!, explosions, Keith Pakiz, painted comics, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Life as Big Keith from ‘The Office’: Ewen MacIntosh Reflects On His Defining Role 02.21.24 By Sean Cole The Vile Sextortion and Torture Ring Where Kids Target Kids 02.20.24 By Mack Lamoureux Police Officers Are Doing Ayahuasca Now 02.09.24 By Mattha Busby The Best Airbnb Alternatives, From Italian Villas to Fancy RVs 01.17.24 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp