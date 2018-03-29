Rib-Eye Steak with Blue Cheese Sauce Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 (1-pound|454-gram) bone-in or 2 (12-ounce|340-gram) boneless rib-eye steaks (1 ½ inches thick)|

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon blended oil, divided

1 tablespoon minced shallot

¼ cup|60 ml dry sherry

1 cup|237 ml beef stock

3 ounces|85 grams blue cheese, such as Cabrales, crumbled

1 cup|237 ml heavy cream

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Videos by VICE

Directions

Let the steaks stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour before cooking. Combine 1 teaspoon oil and shallot in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-low, stirring often, until the shallot softens and is just translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the sherry, raise the heat to medium-high, and boil until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, bring to a boil, and boil until reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Whisk in the blue cheese until melted and smooth. Continue whisking while adding the cream in a steady stream. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until the sauce becomes silky and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 15 minutes. While the sauce simmers, cook the steaks. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large cast-iron pan over high until very hot and smoking. Very generously season the steaks with salt and pepper on both sides and place in the hot oil. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook until the bottom is nicely browned, 5 to 6 minutes. If the steaks start to brown too quickly, reduce the heat to medium or even medium-low. You want the center to cook through to a perfect medium-rare with a nicely browned but not burnt crust. Flip the steaks and cook until the other sides are nicely browned, 4 to 5 minutes. I like my steak medium-rare. When I press it, it has the same resistance as when I press the skin between my thumb and index finger when I open my palm. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice against the grain and serve with the blue cheese sauce.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.