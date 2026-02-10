Riot Games Shares ‘Difficult Update’ Regarding Layoffs on 2XKO Team

Just a month after the full launch of 2XKO, Riot Games has shared that it’s scaling back the game’s development team.

2XKO Shifting to a Smaller, focused team

2XKO hasn’t made it all the way through the game’s first season yet, but leadership at Riot Games is already evaluating the performance of the title and making some changes to the development team size. According to a new update shared by executive producer Tom Cannon, the team is going to be downsizing.

The update explained that the game has not reached the level of momentum needed to support the original size of the team in the long term.

“The game has resonated with a passionate core audience, but overall momentum hasn’t reached the level needed to support a team of this size long term.”

According to IGN, these cuts will affect around 80 roles globally. That comes out to less than half of the total team working on 2XKO.

What does this mean for the future of 2xKo?

2XKO has already had a bit of a rocky start with a full ranked reset taking place just a few days into the season, but this is obviously very unfortunate news for the tag team fighter. The fighter has definitely managed to attract a core audience of fans thanks to the fast-paced tag-team combat and the iconic League of Legends and Arcane inspired lineup of fighters.

With a reduced team, it’s hard to know exactly what Riot Games has in mind for the future of 2XKO right now. Cannon’s update went on to speak briefly about the future of the game, but there was no specific road map…

“I know this update will raise questions and concerns. That’s understandable. We’ll continue communicating about how things are progressing… In the journey so far we’ve been humbled and dazzled by the energy and passion you’ve brought to the 2XKO community. That energy matters, and it will help fuel us into this next chapter as we improve the game.”

The fighting-game market is a tough one to break through in, especially when new games are up against established franchises like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. That said, there was hope that the free-to-play model could help 2XKO gain an advantage in that market and then make its money off of microtransactions.

2XKO is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.