Rise Against Told Us Their Favorite Protest Songs

At their core, Rise Against is a band of firm conviction, intent on being a voice of defiance amidst a maw of indifference. So, in that spirit of righteous dissent, we asked them to share their favorite protest songs with us.

You’d be hard-pressed to single out an active band with such a pronounced call-to-action as Rise Against. But, as no man is an island, the guys are quick to point out that who they are is in part due to the amalgam of their influences and the artists whose civil disobedience inspired them to carry the torch.

Starting with…

Brandon Barnes (Drums)

“War Pigs” by Black Sabbath

The opening track on Black Sabbath’s Paranoid album, “War Pigs” was an anti-war protest song about the poor fighting wars for the rich. Paranoid was my first Sabbath record and my introduction to heavy music and Bill Ward.

“Revolution” by The Beatles

One of my favorite Beatles songs. It’s an anti-war song about whether violent or non-violent protest/resistance is the answer.

Joe Principe (Bass)

“Big Takeover” by Bad Brains

Punk Rock was born out of the idea that our voice matters. To think as an individual and not a sheep in the herd. This song is a timeless reminder to fight against fascism.

“Radio, Radio” by Elvis Costello and The Attractions

This song is a reaction to the commercial influence it had over its audience. Just a big “fuck you” to telling people what they should be listening to.

Zach Blair (Guitar)

“Dear God” by XTC

XTC‘s comment and attempted takedown of organized religion wrapped up in the Trojan horse of a perfect pop song.

“Strange Fruit” by Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday’s civil rights masterpiece, singing truth to power and calling out the horrors of lynching and racial injustice.

Tim McIlrath (Vocals/Guitar)

“Nazi Punks Fuck Off” by Dead Kennedys

This song was written about the politics of the mosh pit, but it’s been used as a rallying cry for resisting authoritative tendencies wherever they rear their ugly head. If it walks like a a Nazi and talks like a Nazi, it just might be a Nazi. It’s a simple statement tailor-made for 2025.

“‘Merican” by Descendents

Descendents lay out the complicated history of the USA in a quick, poppy elevator pitch that also manages to provide much-needed nuance in an oft-oversimplified genre. They give you permission to experience pride, but they don’t let you off the hook of knowing your history first: “I’m proud and ashamed every Fourth of July, you have to know the truth before you say that you got pride.”

“The Most Americanest” by As Friends Rust

As Friends Rust sums up the paradox of patriotism and unearned privilege with one simple line: “You just happen to be born here.”