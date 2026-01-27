Let’s get something out of the way: I do not have erectile dysfunction. I know, I know. Every man I’ve ever dated has Googled my bylines like it’s a TSA PreCheck screening, using my journalism as evidence in a trial. But hearing about Ro Sparks, Ro’s fast-acting ED treatment, my immediate interest wasn’t “Will this fix my penis?” so much as “How does a website decide I should be taking dick pills without ever meeting my dick?”

Telehealth is having a moment, and these popular services have made it weirdly easy to click a few buttons and have your medication at your doorstep in just a few days. I’ve gotten hair loss pills through Hims before and nobody asked for a photo of my scalp. It’s convenient, sure, but it’s also kind of insane when you stop and think about it. So I decided to do the most important type of investigative journalism there is: I tested how the Ro process works from start to finish, screen by screen, prompt by prompt, to see what’s actually happening behind the “discreet delivery” curtain.

What Is Ro Sparks?

Ro Sparks is Ro’s most popular erectile dysfunction option, and it’s basically a two-in-one combo: 55mg sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) plus 22mg tadalafil (the active ingredient in Cialis). Ro markets it as fast and long-lasting, claiming it works in about 15 minutes and can keep you ready to go for up to 36 hours.

But an important note: Ro Sparks is compounded and not FDA-approved as a product, even though the active ingredients (sildenafil and tadalafil) are FDA-approved for ED on their own. That makes it different from Ro’s standard generic Viagra and generic Cialis, which are described as FDA-approved tablets.

The Ro Intake Quiz

The first thing you learn while ordering Ro Sparks is that starts with “Are you at risk of dropping dead if you take this?” which, to be fair, is comforting.

You’re asked what you’re looking for, like:

Get hard faster

Stay hard longer

Both

Then it gets into whether you’ve tried anything for erections before (never tried, tried meds and they didn’t work, tried meds and want something better) and why you’re looking now, with reasons like worrying about side effects, cost, not needing treatment, or wanting a more effective option.

After that, you enter your basics (sex at birth, birthday, state, phone) and then it shifts into the medical screening portion a la pre-op paperwork at a hospital.

All About Heart Health

Ro runs you through a list of serious heart-related conditions, including:

arrhythmia

coronary artery disease

bypass surgery

heart attack

long QT syndrome

hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy

congenital/developmental heart problems

pulmonary hypertension

congestive heart failure

or none of these

Then, if you select “none” (or apparently even if you don’t), you still get another checklist asking if you experience symptoms like:

chest pain when walking/climbing stairs

chest pain during sex

unexplained fainting/dizziness

sudden vision loss due to blood flow issues

leg cramps during exercise

or “none of these”

This is the part where Ro basically reminds you that ED meds candy, and they impact both blood flow and your body’s current cardiovascular situation.

Drugs, Poppers, and Other “Please Don’t Combine” Warnings

Then comes the recreational drug screen, where Ro asks if you’ve used in the last 6 months:

meth

poppers/rush

amyl/butyl nitrate

cocaine

Molly/MDMA

or “No, I haven’t used these”

After that, you get a medication interaction checklist that includes:

nitrate medications

alpha blockers (like Flomax)

nitroglycerin in any form

nitric oxide boosters (L-arginine, L-citrulline, beet root powder/extract)

certain heart meds

HIV treatments

Adempas (riociguat)

or “none of these”

At one point, Ro throws up a full-page warning that basically says ED can be a sign of other undiagnosed medical issues, like heart problems, and suggests you talk to your primary care provider to rule out underlying conditions. And honestly? It comes across as one of the more responsible moments in the whole experience.

“Choose Your Own Adventure,” Prescription Style

Once you’re through the medical screening, Ro shifts from eligibility to preferences.’ This is where it starts to feel like a product flow again. You’re asked how often you have sex (less than once a week, once, twice, 3+), and what kind of routine you want:

as-needed before sex

daily so you don’t have to plan

and then formats like gummies vs pills

or “I’m not sure, show me the most popular treatment”

From there, Ro compiles your answers and starts recommending options. The big choice point they put in front of you is essentially:

Fast-acting, long-lasting dissolvable drop (works in ~15 minutes, lasts up to 36 hours)

Standard FDA-approved pill (works in ~45 minutes, lasts up to 8 hours)

or let Ro decide

This is also where the Ro Sparks positioning gets super clear: it’s their “best of both worlds” option, both in terms of effect and in terms of what they think people want emotionally, which is fast results without needing to schedule sex out.

The Pricing breakdown

Once you choose Ro Sparks, Ro asks the most intimate question of all: How often do you think you’ll use your medication?

Your options range from 4 times per month to 16 times per month, with “Use 6 times per month” marked as Most Popular.

Then you see the plan pricing. For Ro Sparks:

6 uses per month = $72/month

Monthly shipping option or every 3 months

The 3-month plan is billed at $201 every 3 months (and it nudges that you save money doing it this way)

This matches Ro’s public pricing of Ro Sparks being $12 per dose on a monthly subscription plan.

Even though I wasn’t ordering because I needed it, this part made it extremely obvious that this entire system is designed to turn healthcare into something that feels like selecting a streaming subscription tier—for better or worse.

What Happens After You Order?

Ro ends the flow with a clear “What’s next?” screen:

Your doctor will review your medical history

Your treatment will arrive in 3–5 days

There’s free shipping

That aligns with Ro’s official description of the process in which you complete an online visit, a licensed provider reviews it, and treatment ships if prescribed. It also promises a full refund if you’re not prescribed, which is a nice reassurance considering how fast this whole thing moves.

So… How Easy Is It?

Here’s my honest takeaway after going through the Ro Sparks process:

What felt legit and reassuring

The safety screening is intense. Ro is clearly not playing around with medication interactions, heart issues, poppers, or anything that would make ED meds unsafe. If your biggest fear is it feeling too easy, Ro tries hard to show you they’re at least checking the big stuff.

What felt oddly casual for something medical

It’s still a self-reported intake. There’s no in-person exam. There isn’t a moment where you’re face-to-face with someone asking follow-ups in real time. You’re essentially navigating a well-designed decision tree, and its on you to be honest.

What felt the most “telehealth 2026”

The shift from medical screening to subscription cadence is seamless, and that’s the point. You can go from serious heart-health questions to picking your shipping frequency in the same scroll, which is efficient, but also kind of wild.

Who Ro Sparks Makes Sense For

If you actually do have ED, or you’re someone who wants a fast-acting option that also sticks around longer than a typical Viagra-style window, Ro Sparks is clearly Ro’s flagship. It’s positioned as their best seller for a reason, and the site makes it very easy to understand what you’re choosing and why.

If you’re new to ED meds and you want something that feels less intimidating than talking about it in person, Ro’s process definitely lowers the friction. The biggest trade-off is that this convenience comes with a reality check: this is still prescription medication, it’s still tied to your overall health, and Ro is asking you to confirm a lot of that through a series of boxes and buttons.

And look, I’ll say it again for the public record: I don’t have ED. But after spending 15 minutes clicking through Ro’s intake flow, I do understand why these services have taken off. They make getting help feel less awkward, less time-consuming, and way more private. Whether that’s a modern miracle or simply the most polished “add to cart” experience your sex life has ever seen depends on your comfort level. It’s easy. Like… maybe too easy. But not in a totally irresponsible way (prove you’re not about to mix ED meds with a bad decision first). The rest is up to you.