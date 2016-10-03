Roasted Potatoes Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|907 grams Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch chunks
¼ cup|60 ml blended oil
kosher salt
Directions
- To make the potatoes, heat the oven to 475°F with a half-sheet pan on the center rack. Toss the potatoes with the oil and 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. When the oven has fully heated, carefully spread the potatoes on the hot pan in a single layer, scraping all the oil in the bowl onto the pan.
- Roast until the bottoms are deeply browned and release easily from the pan, about 20 minutes. Carefully flip the potatoes and roast until the other sides brown, 10 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and transfer to a serving platter.
