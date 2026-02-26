Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Nominees: Oasis, Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan, and More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2026 nominees on February 26, with several pop stars, hip-hop and R&B giants, among other rock legends. Officially, the final inductees will be announced in April, after all the votes are tallied. Recipients of the Musical Excellence and Influence awards will also be revealed then.

Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Oasis, Pink, Phil Collins, and Shakira are among the nominees. Others include The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, New Edition, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Billy Idol earned a nomination in 2025 as well. Fans and contemporaries expressed outrage when the Rock Hall passed on him then. Meanwhile, a Rock Hall induction would come posthumously for Jeff Buckley and Luther Vandross. 2026 marks the first year that Phil Collins is nominated as a solo artist, but he was inducted with Genesis in 2010.

Several other artists are on their third nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mariah Carey missed out in 2025 and 2024, while Iron Maiden earned nominations in 2021 and 2023. Joy Division/New Order and Oasis have also grabbed nominations twice before. Their fans and peers have often fought for their induction into the Rock Hall in past years.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Diverse Profile, and Who Made It In Last Year

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025 kept with its tradition of presenting a diverse, sometimes polarizing lineup of artists. Critics of the Rock Hall often cite hip-hop and pop stars as inductees, with the loudest among them possibly being KISS co-founder Gene Simmons.

Opinions differ on whether the Rock Hall should embody the spirit of rock and roll or the singular genre itself. Simmons often argues for the genre, saying “music has labels” for a reason. But others say that rock and roll is more than a genre, it’s an attitude, a spirit, a way of being. Is Pink rock ‘n’ roll? Musically, she’s definitely a pop star first. But her mentality and character are definitely rock ‘n’ roll.

The same could be said for Cyndi Lauper and Outkast, inducted in the class of 2025. Others included more typical rock ‘n’ roll acts, like Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes. And while some may not consider Chubby Checker rock ‘n’ roll by today’s modern standards, he certainly was in his heyday.

The Excellence and Influence awards are also a great way to highlight the variety of rock ‘n’ roll. Carol Kaye and Nicky Hopkins earned Musical Excellence awards for their contributions as session musicians. Meanwhile, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa earned Musical Influence awards for the lasting impact of their respective work.

