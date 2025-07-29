ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Order Dates Confirmed By New Report

A new report claims to confirm the Xbox ROG Ally pre-order dates. If true, players will be able to purchase the Xbox portable console a lot sooner than some expected. The new leak may have also confirmed that the ROG Xbox Ally’s original rumored release date was accurate.

Screenshot: Microsoft

According to a new report from DealLabs reporter billbil-kun, the Xbox ROG Ally will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Interestingly, this closely lines up with a leak back in June. The rumor claimed that pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally would start sometime in August. However, DealLabs claims they were able to confirm an exact date for when the console will go up for sale.

Videos by VICE

The pre-order date is notable because it coincides with the opening night of Gamescom 2025. The annual event is hosted in Cologne, Germany, from August 20th to 24th. However, this year, Microsoft is not only bringing 20 playable games to the event, but the Xbox Ally will also be playable in public for the first time. So if all this shakes out, Microsoft will put the handheld up for sale during the gaming event.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Interestingly, Microsoft has also confirmed that Hollow Knight Silksong will have a demo at the event. This is intriguing, as the much-anticipated rogue-like was also teased in the Xbox handheld’s announcement trailer at Summer Games Fest. It appears that the public will not only get to play the portable on August 20th, but can also pre-order it. It should also be noted that this could be applicable to Europe rather than North America.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, the new report wasn’t able to also nail down the price or release date for the ROG Xbox Ally. But since half of the leak from June has seemingly been confirmed, it appears that the rumored pricing and release window might have been accurate as well. For a refresher, the leak claimed that the Xbox ROG Ally would sell for €599 / $600, and the Xbox ROG Ally X would be priced at €899 / $900.

The leak also specifically stated that the Asus ROG Xbox Ally would release in October 2025. Again, although this information appears somewhat unclear, it seems to align with today’s pre-order date report. Although, again, all of these leaks are coming out of Europe, so the exact USD pricing remains unclear. However, it appears that the pricing aligns with the current Asus ROG Ally lineup of products.

Regardless, if you are planning to pre-order an Xbox Ally, you should probably start saving up. Microsoft are ramping up the marketing for the device, and with the console making its public debut at Gamescom, it’s only a matter of time before they officially announce its launch date.