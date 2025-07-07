Rock On With a Sale on Our Favorite Roku

Little wonder that I rung the ribbon around the Roku Ultra 4K’s neck in my round-up of the best 4K streaming devices. It’s blazing fast, about half the price of its closest competition (the Apple TV 4K), and—I feel weird for saying this about a streaming box, the hardware meant to bring you the fun stuff—playful and enjoyable to use.

And even though its selling price after April’s tariff weirdness bounced from the usual $80 to $100 (no idea if they’re directly related), the Ultra 4K is on sale for $69, a bonafide good deal on my favorite 4K streaming box.

Videos by VICE

the best 4k streamer

The Roku Ultra 4K never stuttered or struggled to play 4K movies and television shows. Everything ran buttery smooth, and at no time did it have to step down to 1080p resolution to keep from chugging or lugging.

Unlike the Apple TV 4K, which is a very solid streaming device, you don’t have to pay extra to get an Ethernet port on the Roku, in addition to its Wi-Fi. The base-level Apple TV 4K is Wi-Fi only. You have to fork over $200 for the 128GB version to get an Ethernet port.

Even on a rare sale for $125 for the 64GB version, the Apple TV 4K can’t even match the Roku’s retail price. And here the Roku Ultra 4K is selling for $69.

As I wrote in my review, “(The) Roku’s home screen, which is shared across Roku devices, is the easiest and most intuitive to navigate of all streaming devices. The Roku home screen is the most playful, too, with a scrolling cityscape that works in dozens of Easter eggs from classic films and shows.”

Its remote, too, strikes the right mix of intuitive controls and comfort, perfect for those long evenings spent curled up on the couch, endlessly scrolling the Netflix menu and unable to choose what to watch.