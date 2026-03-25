Roman Reigns Turns Heads on WWE Raw With Insanely Expensive Jacket

Roman Reigns caused quite the stir on WWE Raw this week, but not for the reason you may think. Reigns — who will go one-on-one with CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 — appeared to hype up the match. While Punk was dishing some personal words for the former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Reigns captured the attention of fans for another reason. Reigns was sporting a Vetements denim jacket that costs over $2k USD.

Reigns is known for his love of sneakers — he routinely wears custom Jordans — but it looks like The OTC is upgrading his wardrobe. Perhaps it’s a conceited effort to send a message to Punk. Is Reigns signifying that it takes more than a title to “look” the part of a champion?

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He’s not the only WWE Superstar spending top dollar on his on-screen presentation. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch share the same stylist who famously styled Rollins in the Mschf red boots. Charlotte Flair also spends the big bucks for her entrance robes which emulate her father, Ric Flair.

At first, her robes cost her around $4,000. However, as her paycheck has grown in WWE, she’s been able to invest more in the quality of her gear. And she made it clear that it’s not a production budget — it’s all her own money.

“I have these ridiculous peacock feather robes, which I’ll be working forever to afford them because I like a new one every show,” Flair said the Post Run High podcast. “[They cost] usually around $15,000. But I believe the more that you invest in yourself, the most you invest in your character, the fans invest in you.”

Reigns will challenge Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship during WrestleMania 42. On last night’s WWE Raw, he snapped, attacking Punk with the help of The Usos to close out the episode.

The grandest wrestling event of the year emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18-19. Other matches announced for the weekend include Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s IC Championship, among others.

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