Roxanne Perez Claims Final Spot in WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez appeared on Monday Night Raw, marking her televised main roster debut.

Perez hasn’t been in WWE long but she’s made her mark on the fans. Joining NXT three years ago in 2022, Perez won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. That pretty much solidied her NXT run which hit its peak in 2023 when she became NXT Women’s Champion for the first time. She won back the title in 2024, holding it for nearly 300 days.

Videos by VICE

Roxanne Perez Wins Spot in The Elimination Chamber

Play video

Perez finally made her televised main roster debut against Raquel Rodriguez hoping to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber. Defeating someone with the power that Rodriguez has is no easy feat — especially with Liv Morgan lurking. Fortunately, Perez had the luck of Bianca Belair and Naomi on her side who ran a bit of interference. At least enough of a distraction for her to pick up the pin.

Her contemporaries have come and gone — Tiffany Stratton just one example — however she remains a staple piece of NXT. At NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, Perez failed to capture her third title win.

While that loss was predictable, it appears her time in NXT is much closer to the end than the beginning. Perez also competed in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble — her second ever. She made it to the final two and had a stand-off with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. By all accounts, it seems that she has a bright future ahead of her on the main roster.

Perez acknowledged this in an interview with Sports Illustrated while reflecting about her NXT run. “It’s definitely a mix of emotions. It’s really cool to just be able to look at all these moments [I’ve had] and for Shawn Michaels to have had so much trust in me and belief in me, and root for me the whole way,” she said. “It makes me a little sad that it maybe could be over, but of course I’ll be back.”

“Being the last two with Charlotte Flair [in the Rumble], I think it really solidified ‘The Prodigy’ on the main roster. And I have more motivation than ever. I am so excited to make my mark up there, and I can’t wait to see what happens.”