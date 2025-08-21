Rue Valley is an Isometric Narrative RPG That Might Crush Me Emotionally

This is the article I’ve been most excited to write. I love a good narrative game. Even better when it’s an RPG. And Rue Valley is a game that is calling my name with both hands cupped around its mouth.

Rue Valley Tackles Some Heavy Subject Matter

I’m going to drop the description of the game first before I get into why I’m looking forward to it:

“Rue Valley sees players navigating a complex emotional story. They must guide the main character through the depths of his own struggles, with each choice influencing a personality profile that will change interactions with the world around him. Journey through a man’s mental conflicts to uncover the secrets behind the anomaly causing an unexplainable time loop.”

We all push the (correct) belief that games are art. And just based on the description alone, Rue Valley is the perfect example of that. People accept and even expect a particular level of emotional spilling in music.

We believe that music is the perfect outlet for emotion, self-exploration, and the world around us. However, a game like this is proof that it can also be done in video games. There are, of course, plenty of games that do this. What Lies in the Multiverse is one of my favorites. And no, I will never stop talking about that game for that reason.

Games can be precisely what music is. Separations are made in the case of games because we have a controller in our hands. However, we don’t have control over anything. The developer does. Much like a musical artist, they have a message and a narrative that they want to get across.

But in this case, the medium is visual and tangible. The controller is just their instrument, and we get to walk through it.

I’m looking forward to experiencing Rue Valley’s story because it seems to mirror some of my own life’s journey. And that’s what makes gaming great. Finding out you’re not alone, because someone who has lived through the same thing has committed their experience to code.

Rue Valley is set for release on November 11, 2025, on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. There’s a demo of the game available now as well.