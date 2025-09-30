Rumor Says the Next PS5 DualSense Might Finally Have a Removable Battery

After releasing a significant update for the PS5’s DualSense, Sony may have more up its sleeve. It has been rumored that a new version of the PS5 Pro is on the way in Europe, and now, according to the latest rumors, everyone may receive a new version of the PlayStation 5’s controller.

Replaceable batteries for the DualSense on the way?

Spotted and translated by PushSquare, a Polish outlet called PPE claims that Sony is currently working on a new version of the PS5 controller, dubbed DualSense V3, behind closed doors.

This new controller will feature a removable battery. According to the report, Sony will release it in November, replacing all current DualSense models in stores, and it will also be compatible with the new PS5 Pro.

We’re about a month or so out. So, it’s reasonable to expect some information down the road if this turns out to be true. But it’s also interesting that this wasn’t even mentioned in the most recent State of Play.

Especially given that they revealed a God of War-themed controller in that same event. Perhaps there’s another, smaller Sony showcase on the way? A complete controller revamp seems like something the PlayStation brand would want to announce in a digital event, rather than just a quick blog post.

What worries me is how Sony will handle this from a pricing standpoint. The current DualSense is already wildly expensive. This feels more like a way to extract a little extra money from people, rather than something beneficial overall.

Perhaps they’ve discovered a way to mitigate the battery drain or found an alternative solution. However, it currently appears that they will price the controller the same and then charge extra for an additional battery.

I keep two of them charged at all times. So, to give them the benefit of the doubt, maybe they drop the price of the controller and price the battery as a standalone, so that both cost the same as a regular DualSense. Rumors are rumors for a reason, of course, and you should take them with a grain of salt until we see something.

If it exists, we’ll find out more whenever they choose to reveal it.