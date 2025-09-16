New PlayStation System Update Brings Coolest Feature Yet

It’s going to be a good couple of days for updates. Apple just dropped its iOS 26 update, and I’ve been bouncing around my phone getting a handle on the new features.

Now, Sony is preparing to drop a system update for the PlayStation that adds a game-changing feature.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Pair your PlayStation DualSense controller to multiple devices

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that with tomorrow’s system update, you can connect your DualSense controller to up to 4 devices at the same time. And I can’t wait to use it. I’ve been sick of having to re-pair my controllers every time I want to change where I’m playing. When the feature goes live tomorrow, this is how you can take advantage.

Make sure the controller is off. Press and hold the PS button and one of the four face buttons for 5 seconds Go to the Bluetooth menu on the other device and select the controller.

Once the controller is connected, it will light up a certain way depending on the button you selected to go with that device. You can switch devices by turning on the one you want to use and then pressing and holding the PS button and the face button associated with that device for three seconds.

Sony will also be introducing a power-saving function for the PS5 itself. Not one I could see myself using, but I’m sure it’s got its uses. I’m mainly excited to get my laptop and phone connected to my second controller. I like using my PS5 controller far more than the Xbox on Steam, hello Bloodthief.

Now, if only Sony could do something about the abysmal battery life on the DualSense, we could really be in business. But one thing at a time, I guess.