The Rumored ‘Elder Scrolls Oblivion’ Remake Could Release in April

I’ve been trying not to get my hopes up about the rumored Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake. Last time, I felt hope. “No,” I told myself. “Don’t let yourself believe it.” Now, though? With another reliable source saying that the Oblivion remake could come out as soon as next month? Oh, we’re so back.

Reported by VGC, Andy Robinson states that sources close to the outlet claim that April could be showtime for Elder Scrolls! “The Oblivion remake is understood to be developed by Virtuos. Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms,” Robinson writes.

Videos by VICE

“The Oblivion remake is reportedly ‘fully remade’ with Unreal Engine 5, with six reworked gameplay systems: stamina, sneaking, blocking, archery, hit reaction, and HUD.” Well, guys, I don’t need to hear anything else. It looks like Elder Scrolls Oblivion is all but officially confirmed. And if that bad boy shadow-drops next month? Heaven.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

‘elder scrolls oblivion’ is looking more and more likely

Back in January, MP1ST offered details as to what players could potentially expect from the Elder Scrolls remake. “For the Blocking system, ideas to improve it were taken from Souls-like and [action] games, as the original system was considered too ‘boring’ and ‘frustrating,’” the outlet reports.

“The Sneak icons are now highlighted in the improved Sneak system, and the damage calculation methods were reworked. The stamina system was modified to be less frustrating for the player, making the knockdown that occurs when stamina is depleted more difficult to activate through changes in calculation methods. The [Elder Scrolls] HUD was changed to make it easier to understand and more aesthetically appealing to young players. Hit reactions were also added to improve the response to damage inflicted on the player and NPCs. Finally, Archery was improved to make it more playable and modern in both third and first-person viewpoints.”

Bethesda, please. I need it. Let all of these rumors be completely accurate. It’s time for Elder Scrolls Oblivion to show everyone why it was so beloved in the first place.