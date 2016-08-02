Get Lost in Russian Circles’ Decadent New LP, ‘Guidance’



Photo: Nicholas Sayers

Russian Circles is a band you can watch and think only one thing: How do three people make so much fucking noise? The Chicago-based instrumental three-piece is on their sixth album now, with the release of Guidance, and seem intent on digging a new layer of depth into their sound on each one. In the vein of Pelican or Mono, Russian Circles have risen to become one of America’s preeminent loud-as-hell bands, decadent in texture and volume.

Videos by VICE

On Guidance, Russian Circles drag the listener down an emotionally draining hole that’s at times cathartic and triumphant and at others crushing and melancholic. Lose yourself in the album below and find out what it feels like to come out on the other side.

Guidance is out on August 5 via Sargent House, and Russian Circles have a massive tour in support of it coming up. Dates below.

Aug 26 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon *

Aug 27 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center *

Aug 29 Missoula, MT – Palace Lounge *

Aug 30 Seattle, WA – Neumos *

Aug 31 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge *

Sep 2 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall *

Sep 3 Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom *

Sep 5 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

Sep 6 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad *

Sep 7 Englewood, CO – The Gothic Theatre *

Sep 8 Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room *

Sep 9 Chicago, IL – Metro *

Sep 23-25 Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Festival ^

Sep 25 Detroit, MI – El Club ^

Sep 26 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace ^

Sep 28 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair ^

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

Sep 30 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw ^

Oct 1 Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel ^

Oct 2 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall ^

Oct 4 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 ^

Oct 5 Birmingham, AL – Saturn ^

Oct 6 Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon ^

Oct 7 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio ^

Oct 8 Austin, TX – Barracuda ^

Oct 9 Dallas, TX – RBC ^

Oct 21 Wroclaw, PL @ Firlej

Oct 22 Gdansk, PL @ B90

Oct 23 Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

Oct 25 Vilnius, LT @ Peleda %

Oct 26 Durbe, LV @ Community Hall %

Oct 27 Tallin, EE @ Rockstars %

Oct 28 Helsinki, FIN @ Tavastia %

Oct 30 Stockholm, SE @ En Arena %

Oct 31 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena %

Nov 2 Bergen, NO @ Landmark %

Nov 3 Stavanger, NO @ Folken %

Nov 5 Athens, GR @ Smoke the Fuzz Fest at Iera Odos

Nov 6 Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus %

Nov 7 Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island %

Nov 9 Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz %

Nov 10 Budapest, HUN @ Durer Kert %

Nov 11 Cluj Napoca, RO @ The Shelter %

Nov 12 Bucharest, RO @ Control Club %

Nov 13 Sofia, BG @ Club Mixtape 5 %

Nov 14 Skopje, MC @ MKC %

Nov 15 Belgrade, SR @ Elektropionir %

Nov 17 Zagreb, HR @ Vintage Industrial Bar %

Nov 18 Ljubljana, SL @ Orto Klub %

Nov 19 Vienna, AT @ Arena %

Nov 20 Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar %

* w/ Cloakroom

^ w/ Helms Alee

% w/ Helen Money