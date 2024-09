In dispatch 101 of “Russian Roulette,” VICE News travels to the bomb-ridden remnants of Donetsk Airport in eastern Ukraine, where under the command of pro-Russia separatists, Ukrainian prisoners of war are being ordered to dig out the bodies of their fallen comrades.

