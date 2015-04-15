Russian Roulette (Dispatch 104)

Despite assurances from Ukraine’s foreign minister that a ceasefire would be remain in effect over the Easter holiday, shelling has continued in Donetsk. In fact, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations, particularly near the Donetsk airport and the western village of Shyrokyne.

In the latest dispatch, VICE News correspondent Simon Ostrovsky travels to the sites of recent shelling during this so-called halt of military operations and to an unusual press conference for the pro-Russia Vostok Battalion who made it clear the ceasefire is anything but.

Videos by VICE

Watch “Russian Roulette (Dispatch 103)”

Watch “Should the US Send Lethal Aid to Ukraine?”

In Photos: One Year Later, a Look at the Forming of the Donetsk People’s Republic