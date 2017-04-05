Scallion Pancakes Recipe

Makes: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the pancakes:

2 cups|280 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup|250 ml boiling water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for cooking

4 scallions, thinly sliced

for the dipping sauce:

2 tablespoons black vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

1 scallion, minced

Directions

Make the pancakes: This doesn’t have to be made with a food processor, but it’s the easiest and quickest method. If you’re not using a food processor, mix the dough with a spoon or chopsticks because the dough will be very hot. Pulse the flour and salt together. Add in ½ cup of boiling water and pulse. Slowly add in the rest of the water until the dough comes together. You don’t want to overwork the dough. On a very lightly floured surface, knead the dough until it’s smooth. Put it in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap at room temp for 30 minutes. Once the dough has rested, cut the ball of dough into quarters. Roll each quarter into a ball. On a very lightly floured surface and working with 1 ball of dough at a time, roll out each quarter of dough into a 8-inch circle. Lightly brush the top with oil. You don’t want the oil to be excessive, otherwise, it will run out in the next step. Roll up the dough like a fruit roll-up. Coil the dough into a circle, tucking the ends *tightly* into the bottom. Flatten it with the palm of your hand and roll it out again into a 8-inch circle with the rolling pin. Brush the top with oil and top with about two tablespoons of scallions. Don’t get overzealous with the scallions or the dough will rip easily. The thinner the chopped scallion, the better. Roll it up again like a fruit roll-up. Tuck the ends. Flatten with your palm and roll it out into a thin circle. Heat about 1 tablespoon of oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium. Add a scallion pancake and cook, flipping once, until golden on each side, 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut the pancake into quarters. Meanwhile, make the dipping sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Serve with the scallion pancakes.

