Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Numbers in Greece, Thrilling Conservationists

Finally, some good news. The Mediterranean Sea is experiencing an uptick in sea turtle nesting.



Researchers in Greece have been closely monitoring sea turtle hatchlings, marking them at birth and ensuring they make it to sea unharmed. Their conservation efforts have undoubtedly impacted the rise in sea turtle nesting along Greece’s shorelines.

The turtle maternity ward of the Mediterranean

Greece, specifically the island of Zakynthos, has an “unprecedented number of sea turtle nests along its shores, with figures surpassing 10,000—an increase from the 21st-century average of 6,000,” according to the Greek City Times.

Zakynthos, home to Laganas Bay, is known as the largest loggerhead turtle maternity ward in the Mediterranean. Loggerheads are the most common sea turtle in the region, and Zakynthos has exceptionally high nesting densities, with reports of one nest for every 50 square centimeters of sand in some areas. These are long-term homes, too: Loggerheads may migrate over 12,000 kilometers back to their nesting beaches every few years.

Turtle conservation in Greece

“Throughout the 2000s, islands like Crete experienced annual nesting declines of around 6%,” said Aliki Panagopoulou, research coordinator for Archelon, the Sea Turtle Protection Society of Greece. “Today, the dramatic rise in nesting numbers is a testament to the effectiveness of our long-term strategies.”

Sea turtles have long lifespans, often exceeding 50 years—so survival at birth can be quite impactful. Over the past few decades, researchers have been using radio transmitters to tag and track hatchlings, ensuring more of them reach the sea. Greek City Times reported that many turtles marked at birth have also been returning to Zakynthos to nest up to 25 years later.

The recent surge in sea turtle nesting activity highlights the success of Greece’s conservation efforts and the importance of ongoing protective measures to support sea turtle populations. With constant surveillance and monitoring of sea turtle hatchlings, conservation teams can identify and mitigate threats, such as ghost crabs and seagulls.

This is certainly a positive trend—but it’s one that must be maintained through consistent action.