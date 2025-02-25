sexyy-red-says-she-turned-down-a-pro-wrestling-contract-with-wwe

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red has made a handful of cameos on WWE programming in the past year, but it turns out she had an opportunity to be a full-fledged wrestler on the company’s roster—and turned them down.

In a recent interview with Dazed Digital, Red spoke about her recurring appearances on WWE: NXT in 2024, revealing that she was actually offered a permanent role but couldn’t make it happen due to not having time to properly train.

Red also offered some unique perspective on the similarities between the wrestling and hip-hop industries.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” she said. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Red addressed a different type of competition: haters who try to bring her down with personal attacks. “I like making people mad,” she exclaimed. “When they are talking crazy in the comments about my appearance, people ask: ‘Are you sad?’ I swear to God, this shit doesn’t affect me one bit.”

Red continued, “It’s more like: isn’t it crazy that someone thinks about me so much that they want to post something? My job is to shit on these bitches and make them mad, and I am very good at it.”

The “Get It Sexyy” rapper also unveiled her socially conscious side, speaking out about racism and racial profiling in her hometown. “The police in St Louis just shot another Black kid dead the other day. That shit’s so wrong,” she said.

“When I go back home, there are usually two outcomes [when I am stopped in traffic]: they either like your music and want to tell you about their kids being fans, or they choose to mess with you even more [now you’re this celebrity],” Red added. “Sometimes they pick on me or just fuck with me for fun. They like to remind you of where you are. It’s all about reinforcing their position [of power].”