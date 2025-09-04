Shein Is Using an AI Luigi Mangione as a T-Shirt Model

You might remember Luigi Mangione from the time that he (allegedly) killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, and everyone cheered. He pleaded not guilty in April, even though there is (allegedly) video of him doing it.

If convicted, prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Anyway, that guy’s rather handsome face is being used to create AI-generated art that is, in turn, being used to sell a $10 Shein T-shirt.

Absolutely shocking to hear that Shein—the company that sells clothing so cheaply made and so inexpensive that you can almost feel the fingerprints of the sweatshop workers who made them—was caught using an AI model to sell a plain white tee. Shocked, I tell ya! They seemed so ethical.

The listing has since been pulled, with Shein blaming a third-party vendor and launching a full internal investigation.

Shein Is Using an AI Version of Luigi Mangione to Model T-shirts

AI experts analyzing the picture pointed out Mangione’s weird skin texture, some lighting issues, and a vaguely melted-looking forearm—all hallmarks of good old-fashioned AI-generated bulls**t. They could’ve also pointed to the fact that he’s in federal custody and probably not available for Shien photo shoots.

Even though you can tell it’s him by simply looking at the picture, and I’m looking at a picture of Mangione to confirm that, yes, it’s him, someone has broken out some facial recognition software anyway and matched the image to a real court photo of Mangione. The software matched it up to 99.9 percent certainty.

Again, you could’ve just used your eyes and come to the same result much quicker without expending any energy whatsoever, but the modern era is nothing without its abundant waste energy in all forms, especially electrical and emotional.