Shiitake and Wild Mushroom Montaeito with Radish-top and Chive Pesto

Servings: 4

Total: 30 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the pesto:

75 grams radish-top greens

45 grams parmesan cheese

40 grams chives

30 grams toasted sunflower seeds

150 grams olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the green chili escabeche:

85 grams padron peppers (about 25)

25 grams granulated sugar

100 grams sherry vinegar

for the toast:

5 tablespoons olive oil

200 grams chanterelles, trimmed and halved

200 grams shiitake mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

4 slices of good whole wheat bread, sliced about 3/4-inch thick

2 red radishes, thinly sliced

assorted herbs and lettuce greens, to garnish

sea salt, for serving

Directions

1. Make the pesto: In a small food processor, purée the radish greens, parmesan, chives, and sunflower seeds. With the motor running, slowly stream in the olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper and set pesto aside.

2. Make the green chili escabeche: In a medium skillet over high heat, cook the peppers, turning once, until blackened and blistered, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, trim, and finally chop. Place the peppers in a bowl and set aside.

3. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, cook the sugar until golden, about 5 minutes. Add in the vinegar and cook, stirring, until reduced to a syrup, another 4 to 5 minutes. Add the syrup to the peppers and set the escabeche aside.

4. Make the toast: Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add in the chanterelles, shiitake, and morels and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

5. Heat the oven to broil. Brush the slices of bread on both sides with the remaining olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a baking sheet. Broil, turning once, until golden on both sides, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer the toasts to a cutting board and top each with pesto, then mushrooms, radish slices, and assorted greens. Sprinkle with sea salt and serve immediately.

From Dirty Work: Making Mushroom Toast and Spanish Summer Soup with Jose Garces