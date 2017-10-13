Shrimp Parmesan (on steroids) Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the tomato sauce:

3 tablespoons|75 ml olive oil

5 garlic cloves, peeled

3 vine-ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

2 teaspoons chile flakes

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry oregano

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs oregano, roughly chopped

½ bunch basil, leaves torn

1 (28-ounce|800 grams) cans crushed tomatoes

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the shrimp:

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|135 grams plain breadcrumbs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 pounds|1.2 kg wild jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined, and butterflied

1 lemon, halved

6 tablespoons|80 ml olive oil

1 pound|450 grams fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

12 ounces|340 grams shredded mozzarella

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: Heat the olive oil over medium in a medium saucepan. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant about 3 minutes. Using a fork, smash the garlic cloves and add in the diced tomatoes, parsley, chile flakes, cayenne, garlic powder, dried oregano, bay leaves, fresh oregano, and basil and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, sugar, salt, and pepper and bring to a low simmer. Cook, covered, for 30 minutes. Cook the shrimp: Place the eggs in a medium bowl and the flour and breadcrumbs in another bowl. Add about a tablespoon of black pepper to the breadcrumb mixture. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and, working in batches, dredge the shrimp in the eggs, then in the flour and breadcrumb mixture. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, cook the shrimp, flipping once, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Squeeze some lemon juice over the shrimp. Heat the oven to 350°F. In a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish, spread a thin layer of sauce. Spread an even layer of shrimp over the sauce and top with a bit of both cheeses. Top with about 1 to 2 cups more sauce and more shrimp. Top with more cheese and some more sauce, then bake until golden, 40 to 45 minutes.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.