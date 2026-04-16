Battlefield 6 Roadmap for 2026 Fully Revealed: 7 New Maps, Server Browser, and More Explained

With only a few weeks left in Season 2, EA has laid out what’s coming in the next several seasons of Battlefield 6, including the return of fan-favorite maps.

ranked play is coming to Redsec in Season 3

Battlefield 6 had quite a successful launch this past October, and its modern setting seems to be resonating with fans of the franchise after over a decade of titles set in the past and future. EA has been doing a solid job of supporting Battlefield 6 post-launch, too, as it released the game’s much-anticipated battle royale mode REDSEC just a few weeks after the main game’s launch. Battlefield 6 is currently winding down its second season of post-launch content, and EA has gone ahead and revealed what fans will be able to expect in upcoming seasons throughout the rest of the year.

Videos by VICE

Season 3 of Battlefield 6 is expected to be released at some point in the second half of May. One of the highly requested features it’s bringing is a ranked mode for REDSEC, which will offer up eight ranks for players to climb through. Ranked will only be available for Quads matches at first, but will come to other modes later on. REDSEC is also getting solo matches as part of Season 3.

Fans of Battlefield 4 will be pleased to know that Season 3 will see the return of Gormud Railway in the form of Railway to Gormud, a “reimagining” of the beloved BF4 map that will be Battlefield 6‘s largest playground when it launches at the beginning of the season. Later on in Season 3, EA will introduce Cairo Bazaar, a much smaller map based on Battlefield 3‘s classic Grand Bazaar map that will bring a more chaotic close-quarters experience to the table.

Season 4 brings naval warfare and wake island

screenshot: EA

Sure to be one of the most impactful new features coming in July as part of Battlefield 6‘s fourth season is naval warfare, and EA is bringing two huge water maps, one of which, named Tsuru Reef, is an all-new original map that will be even larger than the aforementioned Railway to Gormud. The other big naval-focused map is perhaps one of the most iconic maps in the franchise, Wake Island. Both maps will surely make Battlefield 6‘s new naval combat sing, though it’s unknown which types of sea vehicles will be introduced once Season 4 goes live.

EA briefly touched on Season 5, confirming that it’ll bring an extra third map instead of the usual two. It shared a teaser image of one of these maps that showed bright neon lights in a puddle at night with a sledgehammer and blowtorch also laying on the ground. It’s hard to make out what exactly the teaser image is hinting at, whether it’s a reimagining of a map from a previous Battlefield game or an entirely new one. Fans will have to wait a few months to find out for sure.

server browser is coming this year

screenshot: ea

While it wasn’t attached to any of the three seasons EA highlighted, Battlefield 6 is confirmed to be getting a server browser at some point this year. A staple feature of the franchise, many were disappointed that Battlefield 6 launched without a server browser, it’s just not known exactly when in 2026 the feature will go live. EA also promised that Platoons and proximity chat, among other quality-of-life features, will be added later this year.

Battlefield 6‘s roadmap drop didn’t get into exact details about new weapons or vehicles that are coming in each of these next three seasons, but more information about Season 3 is bound to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Battlefield 6 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.