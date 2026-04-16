Metro 2039 Reveal Trailer, First Gameplay Footage, and Release Window

Fans of the Metro franchise finally get a closer look at the fourth mainline installment in the franchise thanks to the Xbox First Look event for Metro 2039.

Metro 2039 Reveal Trailer and Gameplay Details

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Metro 2039 is the upcoming fourth mainline entry in 4A Games’ iconic series of post-apocalyptic first-person shooters. Like the previous games in the series, it will be a story-driven, single-player campaign, crafted with skill and passion by a global team founded and still majority-based in Ukraine.

Videos by VICE

During the Xbox First Look, players had a chance to get their first detailed look at the upcoming project. One of the most exciting parts of the reveal for fans of the original games is that after Metro Exodus expanded the scope of the series’ world, Metro 2039 will return to its roots in the Moscow Metro, going “back to the tunnels and leaning into what makes Metro, Metro,” according to Creative Director Andriy ‘mLs’ Shevchenko.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of the series that the tone and mood of the trailer was incredibly dark. This will be the darkest chapter in the Metro saga yet, according to Ulmer. “We are not romanticizing the post-apocalypse, or making a theme park out of it. Metro has always been a more tragic view on our actions as humanity.”

The video also reveals that players will take control of a new protagonist in this game. The Stranger is “a recluse plagued by his violent nightmares, forced to undertake a harrowing journey back down to the Metro, a place he swore to never return,” as described by Co-Creative Director and Lead Audio Designer, Pawel Ulmer. The Stranger will also be the series’ first fully voiced lead protagonist.

Although the longest part of the show was the cinematic presentation, the First Look did end with a brief clip of mixed gameplay and cinematics. The short preview included familiar hand-crafted weaponry, gorgeous visuals, and a preference for using in-game objects rather than a traditional UI. The trailer also reveals some glimpses of exploration, with The Stranger looking to examine a body slumped against a pillar, before we get an action set piece.

Be sure to check back later this week for lots more details and updates on Metro 2039. The developers promised that there will be more to share in the lead up to the game’s release this winter.

Metro 2039 is aiming for a winter 2026 release window.