Silent Hill 2 Remake Is Coming to PS Plus Extra—PS5 Pro Patch Release Date Leaked

An insider has revealed that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be added to PS Plus Extra this month. However, the potential release date for the PS5 Pro patch may have also leaked, which fixes the game.

Screenshot: PlayStation, Team Bloober, Konami

Silent Hill 2 Remake will be added to PS Plus Extra soon. This is according to Sony insider billbil-kun, who leaked that the 2024 Bloober Team title will be the last to join the PlayStation subscription service this month. Unlike most rumors, billbil-kun has one of the longest-running track records in the industry, so consider this one pretty much verified at this point.

According to the leak, Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released on PS Plus Extra on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. This is pretty great, as it’s right in time for this year’s Halloween! The Bloober Team title is also celebrating its one-year anniversary this week, as it originally launched on October 8, 2024. The SH2 remake was largely praised by critics and fans for its faithful reimagining of the Konami horror classic.

Screenshot: Team Bloober, Konami

Interestingly, there have been rumors that SH2 Remake had a one-year timed exclusive with Sony for the PS5. Given that the game is now being added to PS Plus Extra 12 months after its launch, could we finally get an announcement that it’s also coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X? However, this might also be tied to the announcement of the game’s PS5 Pro patch and DLC.

Silent Hill 2 Remake PS5 Pro Patch and DLC Announcement Teased

Screenshot: Team Bloober, Konami

A second leak has also recently surfaced, claiming that the PS5 Pro patch for Silent Hill 2 Remake will be announced alongside DLC for the game. This leak comes from prolific Capcom leaker DuskGolem. The leaker revealed Konami’s tentative plans for the Bloober Team title in an October 5 post on X.

“Silent Hill 2 Remake PS5 Pro patch will likely be timed with some announcements. Born From a Wish DLC should be announced sooner or later, & likely Konami is tying it around the window of the upcoming Return to Silent Hill movie based off SH2.” With the reveal that Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming to PS Plus Extra this month, this has led to speculation that the PS5 Pro patch could also be released soon.

Screenshot: Team Bloober, Konami

Although I should point out that DuskGolem didn’t list a specific release date for the PS5 Pro patch. He also said it would be tied to the “release window” of the Silent Hill 2 film. With the movie coming out in January 2026, a release date could be any time between now and December. Still, with SH2 Remake coming to PS Plus Extra on October 21 and the game’s exclusivity running out soon, the PS5 Pro patch news is certainly compelling.