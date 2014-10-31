Silver Bullet Recipe

“Werewolves, beware: it tastes silvery.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 35 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
for the colloidal silver:
3 1/3 ounces filtered water
2 pieces of solid silver wire
for the Silver Bullet:
1 1/4 ounces gin
1/2 ounce Kummel Wolfschmidt liqueur
1/2 ounces colloidal silver
Directions
1) For the colloidal silver, place the water in a glass and cover with cling film. At opposite ends of the glass, push the silver rods through the cling so that they are half exposed and half submerged. Attach a 6-volt battery to the exposed ends of the rods and set a timer for 30 minutes. Remove the battery and rods once time is completed and store water in a vacuum-sealed bag. Make sure silver used is solid and not plated silver.
2) Combine the gin, Kummel Wolfschmidt, and colloidal silver in a bottle and store in the fridge to chill before service. Serve the mix directly from the bottle in a chilled large liqueur glass with hairy stem.
From How-To: Make Gothic Cocktails with Tony Conigliaro
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .