Silver Bullet Recipe

“Werewolves, beware: it tastes silvery.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the colloidal silver:

3 1/3 ounces filtered water

2 pieces of solid silver wire

for the Silver Bullet:

1 1/4 ounces gin

1/2 ounce Kummel Wolfschmidt liqueur

1/2 ounces colloidal silver

Directions

1) For the colloidal silver, place the water in a glass and cover with cling film. At opposite ends of the glass, push the silver rods through the cling so that they are half exposed and half submerged. Attach a 6-volt battery to the exposed ends of the rods and set a timer for 30 minutes. Remove the battery and rods once time is completed and store water in a vacuum-sealed bag. Make sure silver used is solid and not plated silver.

2) Combine the gin, Kummel Wolfschmidt, and colloidal silver in a bottle and store in the fridge to chill before service. Serve the mix directly from the bottle in a chilled large liqueur glass with hairy stem.

