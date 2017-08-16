Simple Eggplant Curry Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the curry:

3 large eggplants

grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

3 medium yellow onions

3 green chilies, stemmed and finely chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and grated

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

2 large tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

for serving:

chapati

fresh cilantro

rice

yogurt

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Use a knife to pierce holes all over the eggplants and rub them in 3 tablespoons of oil. Place on a baking sheet and cook until charred, about 30 minutes. Cool, then scoop out the flesh and discard skins. Set the eggplant flesh aside. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the cumin seeds and toast until they pop, about 30 seconds, making sure to stir the pan so they don’t burn. Add the onions and fry on until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the chilies and ginger and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cayenne pepper and tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and can be mashed together with the onions, about 8 ½ minutes. Lower the heat to medium and add the eggplant. Simmer for 3 minutes more and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the butter and serve with chapati, cilantro, rice, and yogurt.

