Sister Nancy Reveals Why Jay-Z Sampled Her Iconic Song ‘Bam Bam’ the Best

Rappers have sampled Sister Nancy and “Bam Bam” dozens of times. Iconic artists like Lauryn Hill and Kanye West did it, Logic and Chris Brown dabbled with it respectively. Dig into the past and you can find CL Smooth and Pete Rock, Too Short, and Gang Starr touched the record too. However, when it comes to her favorite use, she highlights Jay-Z’s “Bam” on his 2017 album 4:44. Now, she’s revealing why Hov takes the cake.

Recently, the iconic dancehall DJ spoke to Billboard about her documentary Bam Bam: The Story of Sister Nancy. There, she praises Hov in particular for sampling “Bam Bam” despite all of the other artists curbing from the record. Why? Ultimately, he went above and beyond in taking care of her financially. Additionally, when it came time to shoot the music video, Hov not only went to Jamaica but also rolled out the red carpet for her.

Sister Nancy Praises Jay-Z and His Sampling of “Bam Bam”

“The reality of him taking me with him to shoot the video in Jamaica was amazing. I really appreciated that,” the legendary Jamaican artist tells the publication. “Everybody has sampled the song, but he chose to take me with him. Jay-Z is my No. 1. He did the right thing. Everybody else was cheap; they didn’t even think about me. At the time, I had just left my accounting job at the bank, so it meant a lot.”

When it came to Kanye’s use of it on “Famous” from The Life of Pablo, Sister Nancy shared a similarly positive sentiment. At the end of the day, whenever someone uses her records and fairly compensates her, it keeps the ball rolling for her. “When I heard [Kanye] do it I just thought, well, that’s good for me,” she tells NME back in 2018. “Whatever way he takes it, it’s very good for me because it keeps me moving. Do you know what I’m saying? It keeps me working.”