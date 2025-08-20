Skylight’s Digital Photo Frame Is Basically a Giant Smart Calendar

Everybody is a photographer these days. Your kid brother’s graduation from clown college? That weird duck in the park that picks up cigarette butts and smokes them? That cold brunch waffle on the table in front of you? All prime candidates for a snap.

But while you’re out collecting thousands of photographs every year, where do you put them? I often lament, after taking a particularly good picture, that I may never see it again because I only infrequently scroll back through my phone to look at pictures.

Hooking up your digital photo pile (wirelessly, of course) to a digital photo frame could help you actually look at all these photos once again.

for photo-gazers

The new Frame 2 is only available right now in a 10-inch frame. There’s no 15-inch option, as with the first Frame (watch that order page, as Skylight lumps them all in on one page), but the new 10-inch Frame 2 ups the resolution from 1280 by 800 pixels to 1920 by 1200.

The swappable, magnetic frames are a nice touch. If you change up your room decor, you can swap out a frame without the threat of the Frame 2 looking like an out-of-place eyesore. Eight options give the Frame 2 more choices than most other digital photo frames.

for super planners

There’s really no reason to buy and make room for a massive, $320, 15″-display smart calendar unless you actually need a calendar. It syncs with popular calendar apps, such as Apple Calendar and Google Calendar, and its large touchscreen display is easy for kids to use.

You can even set up chore routines, plan meals, and create to-do lists to keep your household running more smoothly, or at least more equitably.

The Skylight Frame 2 is cheaper and is more oriented toward being a photo display, first and foremost. But if the idea of the workhorse Calendar intrigues you, know that you can set it up to be a photo display album, too.

You have to pay $40 per year for the functionality of a photo screen saver, though, and the device is pricey enough as it is.