‘Sledding Game’ Is Giving Me ‘Webfishing’ x ‘SkiFree’ Vibes, and I Want… No, Need, To Become a Frog Right Now

Sometimes, you stumble upon a game that speaks to you on a spiritual level. For me, that game would have to be Sledding Game. A game about nothing more than chilling with your friends, your loved ones, and being a fat little frog who loves to sled. Community games like this have slowly become some of my favorites. The adorable vibes and the guaranteed hilarity of bailing halfway down a slope mean that Sledding Game is bound to become a quick favorite. Not only in this household, but around the globe. Plus, who doesn’t love playing games where you can put a cowboy hat on a frog? I know I do.

Screenshot: The Sledding Corporation

The Vibes? Impeccable. The Frogs? Adorable. Proximity Chat? Enabled. Cocoa? Drank. ‘Sledding Game’ Is Game of the Year

I already know that Katie is going to be asking me to play Sledding Game every night once this releases. She’s got the same soft spot as I do when it comes to games like this. The vibes of games like Webfishing, mixed with the goofiness of something like SkiFree? I’m sold. I’m sat. It’s time to go sledding. As long as the community is friendly, I can see Sledding Game becoming a great new social playground for folks around the world. Especially considering that Proximity Chat is included here.

But if you’re not feeling like just hitting the powder? There are plenty of other activities you can do in Sledding Game. Bowling, corn hole, and messing around with the ragdoll physics. The possibilities are seemingly endless here. It just seems like, more than anything, Sledding Game is going to be about chill vibes. It’s a game to hop onto with your friends when nothing else seems appealing. It’s the type of game to play with your significant other, though, goofing around and just having the time of your life.

But most importantly? Sledding Game reminds us that life is good. It’s a cute little adventure that you can still share with random other players, or people you know and love. Sure, I may be a fat little frog in the game. But now, I want to be a fat little frog in real life, too.