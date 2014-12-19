Slow-Roasted Short Rib Recipe

“This recipe is truly a Hanukkah miracle.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 54 hours

Total time: 54 hours

Ingredients

for the spice blend:

2 tablespoons turmeric

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons fenugreek

2 tablespoons ground ancho chili

for the short rib:

1 short rib plate

2 tablespoons kosher salt

spice blend (see above)

Directions

For the spice blend, combine all spices in equal parts. To prepare and season the short ribs, heavily season ribs with kosher salt and spice blend all over. Allow to cure for 2 days, uncovered, in fridge. When ready to cook, place short ribs in a roasting pan uncovered. Roast in a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven for six hours.

