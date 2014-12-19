Slow-Roasted Short Rib Recipe

“This recipe is truly a Hanukkah miracle.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 54 hours
Total time: 54 hours
Ingredients
for the spice blend:
2 tablespoons turmeric
2 tablespoons black pepper
2 tablespoons cumin
2 tablespoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons fenugreek
2 tablespoons ground ancho chili
for the short rib:
1 short rib plate
2 tablespoons kosher salt
spice blend (see above)
Directions
- For the spice blend, combine all spices in equal parts.
- To prepare and season the short ribs, heavily season ribs with kosher salt and spice blend all over. Allow to cure for 2 days, uncovered, in fridge.
- When ready to cook, place short ribs in a roasting pan uncovered. Roast in a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven for six hours.
From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How To Make Slow-Roasted Short Rib with Michael Solomonov
