A Night out with Daniel OG and G-Eazy

As part of a collaboration with EE, we gave photographer Ciasey of Places + Faces a Huawei P9 and asked him to shoot a night out on the town with him and his pals. This piece is part of the series ‘Snap Judgment’.

– – –

Some nice folks gave me this phone to take photos of what I do best: going out.

My plan was to go Visions in Dalston and shoot Daniel Triple OG just before he went on, but I got a text from Danny Seth to come check out the G-Eazy and ILoveMakonnen show at Camden Koko that night as well. I had time to kill, so I thought, why not?

I was backstage and G-Eazy had a team of photographers around him shooting his every move – it felt like it was a camera convention. Normally I’d shoot on my 35mm point and shoot, but I thought why not shoot the whole night with the phone? I whipped it out and shot everything and everyone I came across. I then headed to Visions where the energy was still on par and managed to capture Daniel just before his set, and just afterwards, as he recounted how he shut it down with his Neverland Clan family.

It was a fun night. Take a look.

Daniel OG backstage at Visions

Dressing Room

