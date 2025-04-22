‘Truckful’ Looks Super Colorful and Chill, and the Ancient Mystery Won’t Kill the Vibe at All, I Promise

There’s something just plain wonderful about cozy games that quickly go down the route of horror. Like Dredge before it, Truckful is hoping to bring in those cozy vibes, and then quickly shock us with some ancient horrors. But, unlike Dredge, the world of Truckful is incredibly bright and cheery, full of life, and just looks oh, so wonderful. That is, until you hit the Ancient Forest. That’s when things go from cutesy and lovely to terrifying. The ancient mystery that makes quick work of visitors and unwelcome guests. So, you’d better be careful of where you’re heading.

Screenshot: MythicOwl, Pocketpair Publishing

I’m Very Excited To Give ‘Truckful’ a Run for Its Money. Especially Since I Love ‘American Truck Sim’ and Horror So Much

Sure, Dredge comparisons are very easy to make. But my love for American Truck Simulator and its, surprisingly, cozy vibe makes this one that needs to be on my radar. Driving through desolate back streets, hauling enough stuff in the back of my truck to make me sweat around turns? I’m going to feel right at home in Truckful. Granted, American Truck Simulator doesn’t have proper horror elements (as far as I know). So, that’s going to be unique to this one. But the spirit is here, and that’s more than enough to get me excited to jump into the driver’s seat.

Unlike other games that have garnered comparisons to the haunted fishing game? Truckful has plenty of in-game footage that shows how it’s going to play. Managing weight distribution, road conditions, and more is going to make travel all the more intense and interesting. Sure, they could have just made a cute little truck game with some spooky elements. But the team at Mythicowl is going above and beyond to make this a memorable drive to remember.

While we’re waiting for a release window for Truckful, be sure to check it out on Steam. It has all the right parts to become my next indie obsession, and it looks like it’s going to be the perfect type of game to play on the go. Even if I am a little scared that I’m going to chuck my handheld out of the window if I get too spooked from the game.