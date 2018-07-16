Snapper Escovitch Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 white onion, thinly sliced into rings

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

½ jicama, peeled and julienned

2 Scotch bonnet peppers, stemmed and minced

½ cup|120 ml Champagne vinegar

crushed chile flakes, to taste

flaky sea salt, to taste

10 leaves napa cabbage

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 lime, zested and juiced

2 (8-ounce|227-gram) skin-on snapper fillets

lime wedges, to serve

fresh cilantro leaves, to garnish

fresh dill, to garnish

fresh parsley leaves, to garnish

Directions

Soak the onion in cold water for 20 minutes, then drain. Place the peppers in a bowl and cover with the vinegar. Stir in a pinch of salt and the chili flakes. Set aside. Heat the oven to broil. Drizzle the cabbage with 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large bowl. Toss with salt and more chile flakes. Place the cabbage in a large cast-iron skillet and roast until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the cabbage to a plate and set aside. Season the snapper all over with salt. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the snapper, skin-side down, into the skillet and cook, until the skin is crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the snapper to a plate. Toss the drained onion, the carrots, and jicama with half of the dressing in the cast-iron skillet. Transfer to a bowl and add the lime juice. To serve, pile the salad on top of a plate. Place the snapper, skin-side up, on top, and squeeze some more lime juice on the top. Place the cabbage leaves on the side and sprinkle with the herbs.

