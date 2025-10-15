‘Snowmanning’ Is the Cold New Dating Trend Taking Over This Winter

Welcome back to another segment of: “WTF is wrong with today’s culture?” Today’s topic is the disgustingly common winter dating trend called “snowmanning.” Let’s dive in, shall we?

What Is Snowmanning?

Snowmanning is a dating trend that involves rushing into a relationship with someone during the wintertime, typically for the holidays or colder months, and dropping them once spring rolls around. Basically, you only stick around for cuffing season, but your attachment to that person “melts away” in the warm spring sun.

“Christmas is a time for celebration and presents a great opportunity to socialise and find someone special,” Rachael Lloyd, relationship expert at eharmony, told The Mirror back in 2019. “However, once the drinks stop flowing and decorations come down, sometimes that initial burst of chemistry wears off.”

Typically, this switch-up isn’t intentional. Rather, it’s more of a sudden realization that you’re not as into the person as you originally thought. Perhaps the Christmas lights and hot toddies got to your head.

“Our research shows that lots of people then retreat from their new relationships, a trend we are coining ‘snowmanning,’ Lloyd continued. “For those seeking meaningful connections, I’d suggest considering how compatible you are before launching into a Christmas cracker of a fling. That way you’ll hopefully avoid getting burnt.”

Why Is Snowmanning So Popular?

Here are some specific reasons why snowmanning has gained popularity in recent years.

1. Boredom and Loneliness

Especially in colder, darker areas, winter can be an isolating time of year. People tend to go out less often, feel more tired than usual, and are often cooped up indoors with their loved ones by the fire. This can trigger boredom and loneliness in single people who might crave intimacy and comfort during this time.

2. Winter Blues

Post-holiday sadness is real. While the cold weather and short days might feel romantic during the holidays, they can be downright depressing once the “magic” of the season wears off. Many people rush to lock down a relationship for the winter months, only to pull back once spring rolls around.

3. Holiday Celebrations

Having a +1 for holiday events can make the season even brighter. Not to mention, if you want to avoid your family members’ intrusive questions about your love life, bringing a partner can help diffuse the tension.

4. Increased Alcohol Consumption

What else is there to do around the holidays and in the dead of winter than to sip wine in the warmth of your home? Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to poor decisions and lapses in judgment, causing some people to confuse lust with love.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to Snowmanning

1. Don’t Engage in Casual Sex While Hoping for More

The holidays are a vulnerable time, often bringing up nostalgic emotions and loneliness we might not otherwise experience. It’s natural to crave intimacy in these moments. However, suppose you’re engaging in casual sex with the hope of gaining a long-term commitment. In that case, you might want to reconsider your approach to dating, ensuring you’re on the same page as your partner before getting too emotionally attached.

2. Be Wary of Love-Bombing

Winter is prime time for the love bombers, as they often want to rush into a relationship for the comfort and convenience. Don’t be overly trusting of anyone who pushes your boundaries, declares their love for you just weeks in, or uses grand gestures to earn your affection.

3. Take It Slow

You get to set your own pace in dating. If you feel someone is rushing you into commitment, sex, or any dynamic you’re not ready for, put your foot down. By taking it slow, you’re allowing yourself time to understand the person’s intentions before getting too deeply involved.