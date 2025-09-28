Solange Launches New Online Library for Rare Black Literature

In the age of misinformation, there’s a profound lack of emphasis on literature. Although we have limitless resources at our fingertips, people don’t quite take advantage of it. One part of it is the lack of incentive in teaching, a profound lack of perspective on what capabilities we have. Or, maybe it’s just laziness, generations old and new opting for ChatGPT to slop information down their gullet– occasionally giving incorrect info anyway. For Solange, though, it’s important to pay tribute to literature of the past and to enrich the present and future.

Recently, she launched the Saint Heron library, a digital space containing archived literature from Black authors and poets. Of the writers available currently, they include Pearl Cleage, Ntozake Slange, and Luis Lopez Alvarez. She describes it as, “a literary center dedicated to students, artists, creatives and general book/literature enthusiasts interested in exploring and studying the breadth of artistic expression.”

Solange Launches Special Library Devoted to Black Literature

“the saint heron library is home to our archival collection of primarily rare, out of print, and 1st edition titles by black & brown authors, poets, & artist. As the as the market and demand for these books, zines, and catalogues rises, we would like to play a small part in creating free Access to the expansive range of critical thought and expression by these great minds,” Solange writes.

This isn’t the first time she’s done something creative to emphasize Black spaces. Back in 2018, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer relaunched Black Planet, an early progenitor to social media in the ‘90s and 2000s. Clearly, all of this is keeping Solange busy. She hasn’t released a formal album since 2019 with When I Get Home. The only music-related venture was when she composed an original piece for New York City Ballet in 2022.