Some People Who Got Stimulus Checks Aren’t Thrilled About the Trump Campaign Letter That Came With It

If you’re eligible to receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the IRS, chances are you’re going to get a nice big letter reminding you who signed the law enabling the money to appear in your bank account: President Donald Trump.

The IRS is sending out letters to some 90 million people addressed from Trump, according to the Washington Post. In typical Trump fashion, the letters are addressed to “My Fellow American,” wax poetic about the greatness of America, and end with Trump’s signature… signature.

“Every citizen should take tremendous pride in the selflessness, courage, and compassion of our people,” Trump’s letter says. “America’s drive, determination, innovation, and sheer willpower have conquered every previous challenge — and they will conquer this one too. Just as we have before, America will triumph yet again — and rise to new heights of greatness.”

The effort is not the first from Trump to remind Americans of his role in the stimulus package. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department ordered the IRS to add Trump’s name to the memo section of the check, since his signature legally couldn’t appear.

The move outraged Senate Democrats, whose leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, announced this week that he would introduce a bill banning federal dollars from being used in communications that carry Trump or Vice President Mike Pence’s name or signatures.

“The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign,” Schumer said in a statement.

Unhappy recipients of the letter took to social media to lament and mock it.

https://twitter.com/kevinwmoore/status/1254913131391811584?s=20

Just got this letter today. Rolled my eyes so hard I almost fell out of my chair. Then I realize how many stupid people out there will actually think Trump is the one giving them money. — AnyoneElse2020 (@AceTadace) April 28, 2020

https://twitter.com/NOEL1585/status/1255482810711891970?s=20

Is it a coincidence that I got my letter from trump on the same day that I ran out of toilet paper?



I think not. I think it was God’s way of telling me what to do with it. pic.twitter.com/vxGTVARyWe — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) April 29, 2020

“Having worked in the political direct mail field for over four years I immediately recognized it for what it was — a campaign letter,” one Post reader told the paper. “As I read it I got sick to my stomach. My tax dollars paid for this sham.”



Cover: A letter from the Internal Revenue Service, signed by President Donald Trump, notifies a family of the economic impact payment direct deposit funds provided as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP)

