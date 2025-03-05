‘Sonic Unleashed’ Has Been Due for a Remaster, and Fans Have Taken the Task Into Their Own Hands

Being a Sonic the Hedgehog fan comes with more ups and downs than Green Hill Zone. First, you get a stellar movie trilogy and a great re-release of Sonic Generations that makes Shadow the coolest thing since sliced bread. But then, you must wait for remasters or remakes of some of your other favorite games. All while the team is working on a Fall Guys clone. And while Sonic Unleashed is one of the most “controversial” entries in the Blue Blur’s history, fans seem to love it beyond words. So much so that they created a special tool to recompile the Xbox 360 version so it runs natively on PC.

Yes, You Read That Right; ‘Sonic Unleashed’ Fans Figured Out How to Recompile Xbox 360 Games To Play ‘Unleashed’ on PC

No, this isn’t a remaster or a remake. Someone figured out how to get the Xbox 360 version of Sonic Unleashed running on PC with plenty of enhancements. Proper ultrawide support, higher resolution textures, the whole nine yards. It’s a wild time to be a Sonic fan, and this is the best timeline to be in. And it’s incredibly impressive. Xbox 360 emulation has been a sore spot for a while. So the fact that someone just made this happen is wild.

If you want to check out the Recompilation Project, just note that you’ll need a few things to make it happen.

Xbox 360 (modifications not necessary)

Xbox 360 Hard Drive (20 GB minimum)

Xbox 360 Hard Drive Transfer Cable (or a compatible SATA to USB adapter)

Sonic Unleashed for Xbox 360 (US or EU, JP is not supported)

That’s right; you’ll need a copy of Sonic Unleashed to make this work. There are likely… less legal ways around that, but I’m not going to point anyone in that direction. This is a literal work of art. So I would suggest doing it properly if you want to dive into it yourself. And the best part of it all? It works great on Steam Deck, of all things. Sonic Unleashed on PC runs great on Linux. What a world we live in.