Sonos Has a Killer Early Black Friday Sale on Surround Sound System Speakers

You can’t buy a complete Sonos sound system in one kit, but you can buy the Sonos speakers separately to create a sound system. Deals on Sonos speakers aren’t too common, especially since Sonos’ best soundbar and subwoofer are barely a year old.

But there are heavy discounts on all the components of a solid Sonos surround sound, and it all adds up to a cool $800 off when you tally the total.

building a surround sound system

We’ve got a primer on how to piece together a few Sonos speakers to create a surround sound system, so for details on how to use Sonos’ app-based TruePlay to set up and customize your Sonos system for your room, I’ll point you that way.

As far as knowing which speakers to buy, the foundational Sonos speaker that should be first on your shopping list is the Arc Ultra soundbar. There’s no point at all in collecting the other speaker components without it.

I’ve tested the Arc Ultra, which came out around this time last year, and it’s a massive improvement from the tinny, small-sounding speakers built into your TV. It handles bass frequencies better, too, but no soundbar on its own is all that great for bass. That’s where the Sub 4 comes in.

Sonos’ top-of-the-line Sub 4 subwoofer should be next on your list, if you can swing the price. That combination has been enough to nearly get me kicked out of my apartment (sorry, loud-ass neighbors who move furniture and vacuum at 2 AM over my bedroom every week). The Sub 4 uses opposing drivers to cancel out vibrations—the wall-shaking kind—but still put out excellent deep frequencies.

If you’re still hungry for more and want to create a true surround sound system, grab a couple of Era 300s. These wireless speakers connect to your Arc Ultra and Sub 4. Place them on either side or and behind your couch, facing forward.

Don’t bother with the Era 100 if you’ve gone through the expense and trouble of outfitting your room with an Arc Ultra and Sub 4. The Era 300 supports the premium Dolby Atmos audio technology, like the Arc Ultra and Sub 4, and the Era 100 doesn’t.

All added up, if you jump on this deal to create Sonos’ best surround sound system to date, you’ll save an even $800.