We independently evaluate all of our recommendations. When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Buy These Sonos Speakers Before They Raise the Prices

This isn’t an accidental side effect of tariffs. It’s what the tariff was meant to cause all along.

By

Sonos Beam
Credit: Sonos
Sonos has become the latest company to raise prices because of Trump’s tariffs. During a company earnings call, Sonos’ CEO stated that a price increase on certain products is expected by the end of the year, directly due to the cost of the latest tariffs that took effect today.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a Sonos speaker, you should probably act soon before the price increases.

You pay the cost of tariffs, not other countries

Tariffs are essentially import taxes paid by individuals and companies importing goods into the United States, not the country targeted by the tariff.

If the US puts a 20% tariff on Vietnamese electronics, then it isn’t Vietnam that pays 20% when a Vietnamese factory or company sends a television or a speaker, for example, to the US. It’s the American buyer who ultimately pays the government indirectly, as the manufacturer or retailer that brings the goods into the US passes on the tariff cost to the consumer.

Referring to the imposition of crushing tariffs at the stroke of midnight on Thursday, August 7, Sonos’ CEO Tom Conrad said in a Q3 2025 earnings call, “With last week’s news, the tariff rates we were subject to going forward appeared to be 20% for Vietnam and 19% for Malaysia.

“We continue to work closely with our contract manufacturers and our channel partners to share tariff costs, though it has become clear that we’ll need to raise prices on certain products later this year.”

Which products and by how much Sonos plans to raise prices, we don’t yet know. All we know is that if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a Sonos speaker, build a Sonos sound system, or even dip your toes into the waters and build a budget-friendly Sonos sound system, now’s the time to do it before those prices increase in the coming months.

