Sony and Microsoft Need to Stop Rushing the Next-Gen Console Talk (Opinion)

It’s been five years since the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. And usually, that signals the beginning of the end of a console generation.

Of course, thanks to some leaked documents, we know that the PS6 could be planned for a release in 2027 or 2028. And the Xbox will likely be coming around the same time.

But maybe just maybe, they should take a page out of Nintendo’s playbook and extend this one…

Screenshot: PlayStation/Xbox

COVID IS A FACTOR IN HOW WE SEE THE PLAYSTATION 5/XBOX SERIES GENERATION

I’ve heard the refrain throughout the last five years, “PlayStation/Xbox doesn’t have any games!”. Part of that is a larger problem stemming from the excessive expansion of scope for games, which creates insane development cycles.

And the third parties are falling victim to some of this now, so there’s no leaning on them to bridge the gap between tentpole games. You basically get one maybe two really big games, the yearly stuff (Call of Duty, 2K, Madden) and then some peripheral games to fill in.

However, with COVID-19 hitting the same year of release and everyone dealing with its aftermath, it doesn’t feel like a true five-year cycle. I think both Sony and Microsoft could take a page out of Nintendo’s playbook and extend the generation a couple of years.

It’s not like there are crazy leaps in power and graphics console-wise anyway. This isn’t like the old days when the change in graphical quality was so mind-blowing that you had to get the new console.

Get a few more games out of this and show us what these systems can do. There are more than a few PlayStation franchises that come to mind that could benefit from a PS5 appearance.

Of course, they’re going to go ahead and go through with this. And maybe I’m wrong. Perhaps someone has figured out a solution, and the PlayStation 6 and Xbox’s “insane name” will boast incredible leaps in power.

But let’s at least try to see what this console generation really has before we blow it up and move on to the next.