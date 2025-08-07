Sony Confirms New Marathon Release Date Following Plagiarism Scandal

Sony’s CFO has revealed when players can expect Marathon to release on PS5. The PlayStation executive confirmed that the extraction shooter will likely launch following the game’s plagiarism scandal. Bungie might also be losing its independence as a studio.

Screenshot: Bungie

In a recent investor meeting, Sony CFO Lin Tao opened up about a variety of topics related to the PlayStation branding. However, when it came to the topic of Marathon being delayed, the executive reaffirmed that the game is still on track to release this fiscal year. Before you get too excited, Sony’s fiscal year extends into 2026, which is when Tao says the extraction shooter will launch on PS5.

“We are now fixing the problems. So we believe this launch will happen. And if this launch is canceled, we need to do a revision of the game’s valuation. However, as of now, this is not expected.” While Tao is confident that the game should launch by March 2026, she also clarified that Bungie could announce a specific release date sometime around October or November 2025.

Screenshot: X @Genki_JPN

The extraction shooter was initially set to launch on September 23 of this year. However, Marathon was rocked by a plagiarism scandal in May. An independent artist claimed that the shooter had used their artwork without permission.

Bungie confirmed this was true, stating that an ex-employee had mistakenly included the artist’s work in official documents. In June, PlayStation announced that Marathon was getting delayed indefinitely to address the situation.

Sony Hints That Bungie May No Longer Be an Independent Studio

Screenshot: PlayStation, Bungie

The other major news that the Sony CFO announced was that Bungie may be losing its independence as a studio. In a secondary statement, the PlayStation exec said: “This independence is getting lighter. So Bungie is shifting into a role which is becoming more a part of PlayStation Studios. And integration is also proceeding.”

While this isn’t exactly surprising news given Destiny 2’s struggles with sales and Marathon’s controversies, this is still shocking. When PlayStation acquired the Halo studio in 2022, a key part of the deal was that they would remain independent. However, multiple reports over the years stated that the agreement included a clause allowing Sony to take over the studio if it failed to meet its financial goals.

Based on Lin Tao’s recent statement, it appears that Bungie is in the process of being fully taken over by Sony. Essentially, the Destiny developer is going to be a major PlayStation studio sooner rather than later.

Regardless, if you are looking forward to Marathon, it seems like you will be getting an update on the game sometime this Autumn. The game is also currently slated to release by March 2026 at the latest.