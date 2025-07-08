‘Soulstone Survivors’ May Be the First ‘Survivors-Like’ That I Enjoy More Than the Original Game

There’s something incredibly gratifying about smashing tiny enemies and getting rewarded for it. Vampire Survivors taught us that Bullet Heaven games are here to stay, and waves upon waves of imitators have tried to take their crown. Some have gotten close, but have never surpassed the King of the Ring. In my eyes, however? One game has done it better. I don’t say that lightly. I love Vampire Survivors and its goofy brand of pixelated chaos. But Soulstone Survivors just hits all the right buttons for me. Thankfully, we live in a world where these two can exist in harmony. But if I’m going to be honest, next time I’m feeling the itch for some action in this genre? Let’s just say I won’t be sucking blood.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

No Matter What Type of Bullet Heaven Game You’re Playing, Smashing Foes and Getting Gold Is Satisfying Beyond Belief

After taking a moment to think, I think I’ve figured out what it is. While the 3D graphics are appealing, I can guarantee it isn’t because of this. Yes, the soundtrack is quite great as well, with pounding electronic beats that have me tapping my toes while I’m playing. It’s something incredibly simple: the ability to aim your character’s attacks. Attacks always going in the direction that you’re moving in Vampire Survivors is one of the most obnoxious parts of the game for me. But playing Soulstone Survivors with a controller and having the full ability to attack in any direction makes every attack feel far more satisfying. At least in my eyes.

I’ve unlocked a fair number of characters at this point, but I can’t stop playing as the Barbarian. Equipping him with Flurry, I can throw a barrage of blades at any enemy. Chain Lightning, as the name suggests, shoots out bolts of lightning in the direction I’m aiming. It almost feels more like a hyperactive action RPG rather than just another Vampire Survivors clone, and I can appreciate that greatly.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I Don’t Care if I Have To Start All My Progress Over Again, I Need ‘Soulstone Survivors’ on Switch 2

This is my plea to the developers behind Soulstone Survivors. I know that you just ported the game to Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. I do have a PlayStation Portal, but I need that full portable experience. You’ve got me hooked, and I want to play this one when I’m sitting on my couch, in the car, wherever I possibly can. Please, by the power of the Barbarian, port this to the Switch 2 at your earliest convenience. I need to spread the word about Soulstone Survivors to everyone I possibly can.

Even if you don’t, I’ll forgive you. I can transform my office into a Soulstone Survivors den. My wife may miss me, but until I can play on the couch, that’s going to be a sacrifice she’ll need to take. Or, even better? Give us the option to play multiplayer. Can you imagine the pure chaos that would unfold in a multiplayer Bullet Heaven game? Especially one as visually vibrant as Soulstone Survivors? Maybe I’m onto something with that.

It’s been a while since I’ve played a game that makes me feel as unstoppable as this one does. Seeing as it recently jumped out of Early Access and into Version 1.0, I’ve got plenty of content to catch up on, so if you’ll excuse me? I’ve got some Lords of the Void to eliminate.