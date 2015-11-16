Spaghetti alla Chitarra Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the pasta dough:

1 cup durum wheat flour

4 tablespoons semolina flour

pinch sea salt

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 extra-large cage-free eggs

for the sauce:

1 ounce|28 ml olive oil, for cooking

1 tablespoon thinly shaved garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 each Fresno chilies, cut in ½

4 each large basil leaves

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 ml extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

pinch kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Chef’s Note: You can substitute dry spaghetti or fresh store-bought noodles if you don’t feel like making them at home.

First, make the fresh pasta. In a medium size mixing bowl, combine the flour, semolina, and salt and pile up in the center and create a well. Add the 1 egg and beat with a fork together with the oil. Using a plastic spatula, stir the egg and slowly incorporate flour. Mix until the dough ball forms; remove from the bowl and place the dough on a clean work surface. Begin to knead the dough into a smooth dough ball, about 10 minutes, and immediately wrap with plastic wrap to avoid drying out. Allow the dough to rest at least 30 minutes before using. Now, make the sauce. In a medium-sized sauté pan, add the olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, and fresno chilies. Cook over medium, stirring the garlic slices to cook them evenly, until golden brown. Add the basil, tomato, and butter and stir. Season with salt. Allow the sauce to cook and melt the butter, and infuse the flavors of all of the ingredients. Cook the spaghetti until al dente (for dried pasta, about 6 minutes, for fresh pasta 3-4 minutes). Strain all of the water and add the pasta to the sauce. Mix well to coat the pasta with sauce. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the pasta to soak in the sauce. Remove from the heat, add the extra virgin olive oil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Stir to incorporate and allow the pasta to sit for 1 minute Transfer the pasta and sauce to a large bowl and top with the cooked fresno chilies, more grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and fresh basil leaves.

