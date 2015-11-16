Spaghetti alla Chitarra Recipe

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
for the pasta dough:
1 cup durum wheat flour
4 tablespoons semolina flour
pinch sea salt
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
2 extra-large cage-free eggs
for the sauce:
1 ounce|28 ml olive oil, for cooking
1 tablespoon thinly shaved garlic
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 each Fresno chilies, cut in ½
4 each large basil leaves
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
¼ cup|60 ml extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
pinch kosher salt, to taste
Directions
Chef’s Note: You can substitute dry spaghetti or fresh store-bought noodles if you don’t feel like making them at home.
- First, make the fresh pasta. In a medium size mixing bowl, combine the flour, semolina, and salt and pile up in the center and create a well.
- Add the 1 egg and beat with a fork together with the oil.
- Using a plastic spatula, stir the egg and slowly incorporate flour.
- Mix until the dough ball forms; remove from the bowl and place the dough on a clean work surface.
- Begin to knead the dough into a smooth dough ball, about 10 minutes, and immediately wrap with plastic wrap to avoid drying out.
- Allow the dough to rest at least 30 minutes before using.
- Now, make the sauce. In a medium-sized sauté pan, add the olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, and fresno chilies.
- Cook over medium, stirring the garlic slices to cook them evenly, until golden brown.
- Add the basil, tomato, and butter and stir. Season with salt.
- Allow the sauce to cook and melt the butter, and infuse the flavors of all of the ingredients.
- Cook the spaghetti until al dente (for dried pasta, about 6 minutes, for fresh pasta 3-4 minutes). Strain all of the water and add the pasta to the sauce. Mix well to coat the pasta with sauce.
- Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the pasta to soak in the sauce. Remove from the heat, add the extra virgin olive oil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Stir to incorporate and allow the pasta to sit for 1 minute
- Transfer the pasta and sauce to a large bowl and top with the cooked fresno chilies, more grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and fresh basil leaves.
From Flour Is the Most Underrated Ingredient in Pasta
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.