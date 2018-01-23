Spanish-Style Churros Recipe

Servings: 8 – 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|320 grams all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon|11 grams kosher salt

sunflower oil, for frying

1 tablespoon|38 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon|7 grams ground cinnamon

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and 4 cups|946 ml of boiling water. Stir the dough until it starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl. Let the dough cool until it is safe to work with (around 10 minutes). Knead the dough on an oiled surface (I recommend sunflower oil). This should only take 2-­3 minutes. Fill a churro extruder (or a pasty bag with a churro-like tip) with kneaded dough up to the top, eliminating any air pockets. Squeeze out dough into 6-inch strips. Heat 3-inches of sunflower oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Fry the churros until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle churros in mixture of equal parts cinnamon and sugar. Enjoy.

From Why I Devoted My Life to Making Churros

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.