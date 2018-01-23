Spanish-Style Churros Recipe

Servings: 8 – 10
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|320 grams all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon|11 grams kosher salt
sunflower oil, for frying
1 tablespoon|38 grams granulated sugar
1 tablespoon|7 grams ground cinnamon
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and 4 cups|946 ml of boiling water. Stir the dough until it starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
- Let the dough cool until it is safe to work with (around 10 minutes).
- Knead the dough on an oiled surface (I recommend sunflower oil). This should only take 2-3 minutes.
- Fill a churro extruder (or a pasty bag with a churro-like tip) with kneaded dough up to the top, eliminating any air pockets. Squeeze out dough into 6-inch strips.
- Heat 3-inches of sunflower oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Fry the churros until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes, then transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle churros in mixture of equal parts cinnamon and sugar. Enjoy.
