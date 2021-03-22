Spinach and Artichoke Slab Pie Recipe

Serves 6-8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

2 (14-ounce|397-gram) cans artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound|450 grams fresh baby spinach

½ cup|125 ml white wine

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese

2 ounces|55 grams grated parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon chile flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 (17.3-ounce|490-gram) package puff pastry sheets, defrosted

1 large egg, lightly beaten

flaky sea salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the shallots and cook until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the artichokes and cook until golden, 6 to 7 minutes more. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, then, working in batches, add the spinach. Cook until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Add the wine and cook until it has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a colander and drain the liquid. Wipe the skillet clean. Add the spinach and artichoke mixture back to the saucepan. Stir in the cream cheese and cook until melted, about 3 minutes. Add the parmesan and chili flakes and season with salt and pepper. Cool the mixture completely. Heat the oven to 400°F. On a clean surface and working with one piece of puff pastry at a time, roll the puff pastry into a 12-inch-by-16-inch rectangle. Carefully line the bottom of a quarter sheet tray with one piece of dough, allowing the excess to overhang. Spread the artichoke and spinach mixture on top into an even layer, then lay the second piece of puff pastry on top. Crimp the pie on all four sides, brush with the egg, and cut a few slits on top. Sprinkle with some flaky sea salt and grind over some black pepper. Bake until golden, about 35 minutes, then cool slightly before slicing and serving.

