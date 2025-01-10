Square Enix Threatens Legal Action Against Harassment Because ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Players Can’t Be Normal

So, on Friday (1/10/2025), Square Enix published a new policy regarding harassment toward their employees and partners. The ‘Group Customer Harassment Policy’ will indeed seek to take action against offenders. Including revoking access to all Square Enix services and, if necessary, criminal proceedings. The policy follows the most recent bout of harassment faced by Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail voice actress Sena Bryer.

Performing as the character Wuk Lamat, Bryer still received an onslaught of abuse, death threats, and doxxing attempts. “I’ve been hiding & blocking most of them but it’s been like this every single day, on every single tweet,” Bryer posts on X/Twitter. Overall, the harassment even prompted Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida to urge players to stop directing personal attacks towards his team.

“I’m afraid one of our staff members received very negative comments and it almost felt like a personal attack. Which breaks my heart, because she worked really hard and these criticisms were not constructive at all,” says Yoshi-P.

Square Enix has had enough. New anti-harassment policy seeks to punish offenders with legal action

Square’s new ‘Group Customer Harassment Policy‘ details examples of what it deems unacceptable behavior.

Harassment:

– Act of violence, violent behavior

– Abusive language, intimidation, coercion, duress, excessive pursuit or reprimand

– Defamation/slander, denial of personality, personal attack (including email, contact in contact form, comment or post on the internet), advance notice of wrongdoing, advance notice of obstruction of business

– Persistent inquiries, repeated visits

– Trespassing by visiting or staying in an office or related facility without permission

– Unlawful restraint including via telephone calls and online inquiries

– Discriminatory speech and conduct regarding race, ethnicity, religion, family origin, occupation, etc.

– Infringement of privacy by taking pictures or making video recordings without consent

– Sexual harassment, stalking, repeated stalking behavior

Undue demand:

– Unreasonable changes or exchange of product or request for monetary compensation

– Unreasonable response or request for an apology (including face-to-face response or request for an apology specifying the position of our employee or partners)

– Excessive requests for the provision of products and services exceeding socially accepted norms

– Unreasonable and excessive demands for punishment of our employees

While Final Fantasy XIV hosts a mostly positive and welcoming community, it’s not without its fair share of bad apples. Small portions of its player base have previously lobbed unjust criticisms and abuse toward its staff over changes made in the past. This time around, the usual suspects of “anti-woke” GamerGaters and gaming industry rejects felt compelled to chime in over a staff member’s gender identity, performance, and general inclusion in the game.

“Where such action is egregious or with malicious intent. Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers.”

Now, Square Enix says, “Enough is enough.” So, for those with malicious intent toward its staff, an in-game time-out corner may not be the only thing you’ll face.